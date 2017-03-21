EraserChallenge leaving kids scarred and burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They say history repeats itself and so do a lot of fashion trends. But boy do we wish most of these so-called "challenges" would just stay in the past!

Back in 2014, kids were doing the #EraserChallenge where they'd take a rubber eraser and literally erase their skin off, causing burns and scars. Unfortunately, the disappearing act has reappeared again and it seems far worse than before.

In videos heating up the internet, kids sing the ABC's while rubbing away at their their skin.

But parents take note: This eraser challenge, the bigger the war wound probably means your kid went from A to Z .. and in 1,2,3 ... doctors say that can cause some serious infections!

With this challenge and several others, you have to wonder, what in the world is making these kids focus on 1st degree burns rather than an actual degree?!