Emporium Pies cooking up the recipe for success in DFW

DALLAS -- In just a few short years, they’ve turned a little pie shop into one of the most successful small businesses in the DFW Metroplex. Yes, you can thank Mary Sparks and Megan Wilkes for your obsession with Emporium Pies.

The dynamic duo opened up shop in 2012, and since then, they have opened up two more pie shops. One is in Deep Ellum. Another is in McKinney. And as NewsFix recently found out, they’re not planning on slowing down anytime soon. Mary and Megan are having too much fun keeping the stomachs of their customers full of yummy goodness.

Yeah, it’s safe to say they have grown their business into a small empire - one slice at a time.