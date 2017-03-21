Babysitter who couldn’t reach 911 speaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A Dallas infant was laid to rest Monday, one week after his babysitter was unable to get through to 911.

Babysitter Michaelle Cohen says her godson Brandon Alex went down for a nap and fell off the bed.

Cohen says the baby's breathing was faint and she tried to wake him up -- that's when she tried calling 911. Cohen says she dialed 911 three times, but her desperate calls went unanswered every single time.

Dallas is still working with cell phone carriers to improve calls for service.