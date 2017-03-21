Arnold Schwarzenegger slams President Trump in early morning Twitter video

The nasty feud between actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and President Donald Trump continues. Schwarzenegger posted a 40-second Twitter video early Tuesday morning slamming President Trump’s low approval ratings.

“The ratings are in, and you got swamped,” Schwarzenegger says to the president. “Wow. Now you’re in the thirties?!”

“But what do you expect? I mean when you take away after school programs for children and meals on wheels for the poor people, that’s not what you call ‘Making America great again.’ Come on!”

The Terminator didn’t stop there.

“I mean, who is advising you? Let me give you some advice: go to a middle school — the Hart Middle School, right in Washington, six miles away from the White House.

“I’ll take you there, so you can see the fantastic work that they’re doing for these children.”

Schwarzenegger included a link to After-School All-Stars, which is an organization he helped found for low income school kids.