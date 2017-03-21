$5,000 reward offered, Plano police release video of 3 girls vandalizing Plano West High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - Plano police have released Plano ISD security video showing the February graffiti incident at Plano West High School. Three young women are seen in the video, spray painting profanities and racial slurs on the outside of the school.

Police have yet to make identifications or arrests; video of the incident has been released to the public in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests and indictments in the case.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.