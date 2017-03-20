Missing Irving mother found safe in South Texas

GRAPEVINE – A missing Irving mother has turned up safe in South Texas. Tori Golka walked into a Portland Police Department, near Corpus Christi, Sunday to tell officers she had learned she was reported missing and wanted to let them know she was safe.

Golka was last seen around noon March 13 and was reported missing after a relative told police the 24-year-old mother of one had never shown up to pick up her son.

Grapevine police say Golka had been at her boyfriend’s Grapevine apartment earlier in the day while her 3-year-old son was with relatives. Calls made by police to Golka’s cell phone went to voice mail and several welfare checks during the week turned up nothing.

A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post noted the last signal from Golka’s cell phone happened the day she disappeared and was recorded nearly 400 miles away, near Aransas Pass.

Police say there are no criminal charges pending.