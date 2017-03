Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO - A 13-year-old boy wanted to see if he could fit inside of a washing machine and unfortunately, he could -- a little too well.

Plano firefighters rushed to the aid of the teen Saturday because he was unable to get himself out of the washing machine, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The teen's parents say he and his friends were just playing around. After firefighters got the boy out, the department tweeted "talk about an extreme spring cleaning!"

Technical Rescue - Teenager stuck in washing machine. 'Teen in No Distress' says Eng12 officer. Talk about an extreme #Springcleaning! pic.twitter.com/AYUNd99ZYN — Plano Firefighters (@PlanoFFs2149) March 18, 2017