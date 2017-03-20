Immigration activists announce Dallas Mega March 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Immigration activists in Dallas are planning to send a strong message to Washington D.C. and Austin this spring -- and they're hoping at least 100,000 will join them.

"We are going to have to send a message to the White House, to Austin, that it is not moral to separate families. That it is not moral to have children fear about going to school. That it is not moral to not have a plan that treats immigrants as part of our national fabric. That's what the Statue of Liberty stands for," LULAC 102 president Domingo Garcia said.

Dallas Mega March 2017 is scheduled from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Palm Sunday, April 9. It will begin at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe and end with a rally at Dallas City Hall -- a venue known for historic rallies.

"April 9, 2006, Dallas and Texas saw the largest civil rights demonstration in the history with over 500,000 people marching downtown Dallas for immigration reform and again some very anti-immigration tactics were being used in that year. Unfortunately, we are going to have to do that again," LULAC 102 president Domingo Garcia said.

Organizers are expecting more than 100,000 to attend and are asking participants to carry American flags and wear red, white and blue to show solidarity.