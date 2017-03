Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth Police are investigating a hit and run accident that killed an 8-year-old girl.

Officers say Aja Hill was riding her scooter near her home when she was struck by a speeding black Dodge Charger.

The driver was reportedly going at least 60 miles per hour and did not stop.

Aja was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives were able to locate the vehicle but are still searching for the suspect that is responsible.