Dallas woman killed in hit and run

DALLAS - Dallas Police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver who hit and killed a 23-year-old woman.

Officers say Rachel Spelman was crossing the street when a dark colored Sedan struck her.

Witnesses say the driver stopped, got out of the car, looked at Spelman on the ground, returned to his car and fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with short curly hair who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

They also said his vehicle most likely has front end damage to the windshield.

Spelman was reportedly one block away from her home when she was hit.