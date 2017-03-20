Couple killed as motorcycle plunges off Fort Worth highway ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A motorcycle accident is under investigation in Fort Worth after a couple was thrown from a freeway overpass.

The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Daniel Thornton and Whitney Cunningham.

Witnesses reported they saw the motorcycle drove off the overpass; Fort Worth police are still trying to determine if other vehicles were involved and what caused the driver to lose control.

Thornton had just gifted Cunningham a new pair of motorcycle boots and the newly-engaged couple were returning home after celebrating Cunningham's birthday.

A gofundme page has been created for the couple to help with funeral expenses.