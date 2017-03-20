After hit and run, Dallas Police seek suspect, city councilman seeks changes to the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — DPD is calling on the public’s help, to catch the driver that killed 23 year old Rachel Spelman, early Saturday morning.

According to the police, around 2 AM, at the 2200 block of Cedar Springs, a dark-colored sedan hit Rachel. The driver exited the vehicle, looked back at the victim, got back in and fled the scene.

Besides being dark in color, the vehicle was described as having front end damage to the front window and possibly the back window as well.

The suspect is a black male with short curly hair, somewhere between 5’ 10” and 6’ 2”. If you have any info, DPD is asking you to call their vehicle crimes division at (214) 671-0009 and report it.

But one city council member is saying the roadway itself is a part of what caused this tragedy.

“Well the design is terrible and unfortunately it’s a new design that we just paid for,” said councilman Philip Kingston. “Really what this is, is the last project approved under a previous paradigm that prioritizes cars above people. We don’t do that anymore.”

The hit and run occurred away from the crosswalk, and Kingston says that’s simply a sign of one of the street’s flaws.

“The block is entirely too long,” Kingston said. “It needs to be broken up with a pedestrian crosswalk.”

And, according to Kingston, the solution could be a drastic one.

“I’m worried that we’re simply going to have to dig it up and start over,” he said.

But with one life already lost on this block, whatever changes get made will come too late for Rachel.