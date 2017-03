Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON -- Thousands of loud, fired up North Texans gave Dallas Representative Pete Sessions a piece of their mind.

They let him have it during a tense town hall meeting Saturday at Richardson High School.

The crowd grilled the congressman on everything from health care to President Trump's possible ties to Russia. At one point, Sessions got so annoyed, he told the crowd the problem is, "You don't know how to listen."