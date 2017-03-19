BMF Project donates Rapid Diver scuba units to Grand Prairie PD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX — It’s a simple gift that could save a life.

Sunday, The BMF Project donated four Rapid Diver scuba units to the Grand Prairie Police Department Lake Patrol Division.

“We may not ever know the one that we’re going to save, but by doing this we know we’re going to save somebody,” said Mike Fugate, co-founder of the BMF Project.

The foundation was named in honor of Brandon Michael Fugate, who drowned at Lake Ray Hubbard back in 2008.

Now his father Mike has taken up the task of helping supply local rescue teams with the equipment they need to prevent deaths like Brandon’s.

Every donation is made in memory of a local drowning victim, this one in honor of Michael Keser who drowned back in 1993.

“It’s important for the family to know that the memory of their loved ones goes on,” said Fugate. “And it makes it real the search and rescue workers, that it’s not just a body that they’re going out there for, it’s somebody’s family member.”

“We’re very fortunate and now we’re actually able to see the good that [the BMF Project] can do and the equipment that they can donate,” Russell Keser, son of Michael Keser, said.

“It’s always powerful to see somebody who’s had something tragic happen, what they’re able to create out of that bad situation,” agreed Ryan Keser, Russell’s sister.

The foundation has now donated $60,000 worth of equipment to local agencies, and for the Grand Prairie forces that patrol Joe Pool Lake, it’s just in time with summer boating season just around the corner.

“We can put this equipment on in probably twenty seconds and be in the water,” explained Grand Prairie Sergeant David Blair. “Instead of doing a dive recovery we’ll have the opportunity to possibly recover somebody and revive them and save a life.”

Hey, this might be the biggest story you see all day, because you never know if these units will be used to save someone you love… or even you.