People enjoying a different kind of green this St. Patty’s Day

ADDISON -- On St. Patty's Day, it's no secret, a lot of Americans do as the Irish and drink beer!

But it may be not as popular of a drinking day as you might think. A recent survey from Nationaltoday.com says only 8% of Americans observing the holiday actually plan on chugging a cold one to "get drunk."

Seems a bit low, right?

Well, maybe it's because another "report" is claiming weed is the new green of St. Patrick's Day. According to a State of Cannabis study from pot delivery company Eaze, there was a 42% increase on pot orders last St. Patrick's Day. People are bluntly nicknaming it "St. Fatty's Day".

Our lads over at Sherlock's Pub & Grill in Addison aren't letting some study kill their buzz! For their annual party they're making sure the regulars are guzzling down a beer ... or two... or three...

"It's the biggest day of the year for Sherlock's, explained Manager Robert Caldwell. "It's just crazy the numbers that we do."

So, whether your green comes in hops or hemp -- may the luck of the Irish be with you!