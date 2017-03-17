Where to get your green on for St. Patrick’s Day in DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW - If you get your green on today, you could score a few lucky places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day around town.

There's The Dubliner in Dallas, where there will be live Irish music playing all day and a punk-band called The Mumbles will perform tonight at 9. The menu will even serve some Irish favorites.

There's also Houlihan's, where you can get a sip of their bubbly drinks at a discounted price!

And The Celt Irish Pub in McKinney will host live music this afternoon and throughout the weekend.