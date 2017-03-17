Man dies after trying to help woman on highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A man lost his life to a drunk driver after helping a woman stranded on the highway.

Dallas Police say Lavander Leon Hammon, 26, pulled over to help a woman change out a flat tire on the shoulder of Loop 12.

Witnesses say Hammon finished assisting her and returned to his truck to load equipment when he was struck by car that slammed him against his truck.

The woman behind the wheel has yet to be identified, but has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Hammon was pronounced dead at the scene.