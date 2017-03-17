Glen Rose cattle ranchers drop everything to help with wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ROSE, TX -- The wildfires that ravaged Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado killing seven people and thousands of cattle may be over, but a powerful new story is emerging.

Eye Opener's Courtenay DeHoff met up with Kaylin Schimpf and Terry Starnes, two Texas ranchers who dropped everything to help their fellow ranchers across the country.

Schimpf says to a lot of these people the most important thing was trying to save the cattle that God blessed them to be the stewards of. Ranchers rushed into the flames to save their livestock and several of them did not come back.

The number of dead cattle is unknown, but is believed to be in the thousands. The few cattle that remain alive would eventually starve to death because the fires destroyed their food supply. This is where hundreds of thousands of ranchers like Terry and Kaylin come in.

Kaylin was loading semis full of hay before the flames had even died down. On her first load out she stuck and American flag in the back of the load. The photo has gone viral on social media.

"That really said it all. I think that's what woke people up. This ain't a rancher thing, this is an American thing," Terry says.

People from across the world have banded together to help ranchers in all four states. From hay to cooking utensils the donations are pouring in even though asking for help isn't really the cowboy way.

"We are such a proud community. A lot of these old ranchers are used to doing everything on their own. They don't want help. They are proud of what they have been able to do with their own two hands," says Kaylin.

One rancher tried to pay Kaylin for her donated load of hay even though all his family had left was his wife's wedding ring.Despite their pride help is desperately needed. Many ranchers lost generations of work, their homes and and their entire livelihood.

If you are interested in learning who you can help, visit beefusa.org. If you still need assistance, feel free to contact Courtenay DeHoff on her Facebook page.