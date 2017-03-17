Victims of Fort Worth home invasion identified

FORT WORTH – Two men fatally shot in a late night home invasion Wednesday have been identified.

The Tarrant County medical examiner has identified 21-year-old Bryonne Suttle as the victim pronounced dead at the scene and Jai Butler, also 21, as the victim who died at a local hospital, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Police say officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 6200 block of Finbro Court just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night to find the apartment door kicked in and Suttle and Butler inside, both suffering gun shot wounds.

Police are still investigating.