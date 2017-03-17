Search continues for missing Lake Ray Hubbard fisherman after capsized boat found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A boat was recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard by Dallas Fire Rescue units who were searching for a fisherman.

50-year-old Mike Jordan has been missing since last Wednesday after he took his boat out on the lake.

Search crews have used sonar and ground searches along the shoreline, but found only Jordan's capsized boat. Authorities say the boat was completely empty.

Jordan's pickup truck and trailer have also been located near the lake's boat ramp, but there were no signs of him.

Family and friends say Jordan is familiar with Lake Ray Hubbard, as he has been stranded and rescued from it before.

The search for Jordan continues.