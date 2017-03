Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - A 5-year-old boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself.

Fort Worth Police say the 22-caliber pistol rested on the child's parent's nightstand.

Officers say the child found the loaded gun in his home, thought it was a toy, and accidentally shot himself in the hand.

He was taken to Cook Children's Hospital and luckily faces a minor injury.

Police are still investigating the case.

No arrests have been made yet, but the child's parents may face charges.