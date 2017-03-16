Watch: woman jumps out of trunk to escape kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – An Alabama woman jumped out of the trunk of a moving vehicle to escape a reported kidnapping and robbery on Tuesday.

The woman was walking to her apartment when the suspect approached her with a gun demanding money. The suspect then forced her into the trunk of a car after she told him she had no money.

She was able to escape to a convenience store the suspect drove to right as he was pulling away. She ran inside and called for help.

Police are still searching for the suspect.