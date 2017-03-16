Watch: woman jumps out of trunk to escape kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – An Alabama woman jumped out of the trunk of a moving vehicle to escape a reported kidnapping and robbery on Tuesday.
The woman was walking to her apartment when the suspect approached her with a gun demanding money. The suspect then forced her into the trunk of a car after she told him she had no money.
She was able to escape to a convenience store the suspect drove to right as he was pulling away. She ran inside and called for help.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
Recognize this man? Person of interest in recent Robbery/Kidnapping. If so please contact @BhamPolice or @CSMetroAL pic.twitter.com/eLHSQMa9La
— Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) March 15, 2017