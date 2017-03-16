Simon Says: Fixing health care is like planning a party for triplets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We Americans are a pretty resourceful group of people. We've figured out how to go to the moon, get rid of disease, get rid of terrorists and outlast communism.

Hey, the Cubs finally figured out how to win the World Series. Not bad.

The impossible becomes possible with luck and hard work, which makes it even more remarkable that we can't figure out a way to solve health care in this country.

Some historians will tell you nearly every president since Harry Truman has tried to expand health care for all Americans. All any of us just want is a good doctor, reasonable premiums, and the assurance a major illness won't put us in major debt. If it were that easy, an entire generation wouldn't be arguing over this.

I've diagnosed this problem, and it doesn't look good.

That's because we all seem to forget the major insurance companies are not here as a public service. They are a business, and they make more money when you DON'T get sick.

Meanwhile, the other big wheel in the health care train, pharmaceutical companies are also an industry worth billions. They make more money when you GET sick.

Nice conflict.

And with the help of lobbyists, both sides have an ear of someone you voted for. All of them making sure their piece of the health care pie doesn't get smaller. It's hard to get anything done in life when everyone's looking out for their own "special interests."

Yeah, it's no different than planning a birthday party for triplets -- each wants their own theme, so good luck making all of them happy.

And by the way, when those triplets grow up, I'm sure there still won't be health care we ALL can live or die with. Because when it comes to this issue, Obamacare isn't the problem. Neither is Trumpcare.

In Washington, this is -- they're CAREless.