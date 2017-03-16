Missing 2-year-old found dead in pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Fort Worth Police are investigating how a toddler wandered away from his family after being found dead in a nearby pond.

Officers responded to a call about 2-year-old, Christopher Hser, who was reported missing.

According to authorities, Hser's father was at a convenience store while his mother was in their apartment using the restroom.

Police conducted a ground-to-air search and discovered the boy unconscious in a nearby pond.

Hser was taken to Cook Children's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The child's cause of death has not been released but police are continuing to investigate the incident.