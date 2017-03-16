Dirk Nowitzki gets surprise gift in mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Fans are showing their love for Dirk Nowitzki in many unique ways.

The NBA player tweeted out this photo of a personalized potato that he received in the mail!

Whoever sent me this POTATO!!!! Much appreciated.... pic.twitter.com/fVaqRvvgTn — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) March 15, 2017

Although there's no word on who sent the funny gesture, Nowitzki can't contain his excitement.

He recently made history when he joined the 30,000 point club last week. Now, he's continuing to celebrate after receiving one awesome potato.