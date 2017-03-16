Clear Knee Mom Jeans? Really? But Why?

DALLAS — Hey, I really wish my kneecaps would sweat more — said no one EVER! But that’s exactly what’ll happen if you try this ridiculous new fashion trend.

Now introducing “Clear Knee Mom Jeans.”

Yep, they really have clear plastic sewn into the kneecaps.

This fashion “hell to the naw” makes normal mom jeans look like a “hell to the yes.”



They’re not only ridiculous, they’re pricey. Topshop and Nordstrom are actually selling them for $95 bucks. The maker calls it baring your knees for a “futuristic feel.”

Uh… despite getting nearly five stars on Topshop and Nordstrom’s sites, social media is ripping these jeans.

a friend just sent me the worst jeans i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/bIY4ewdiYD — Becca Laurie, PI (@imbeccable) March 13, 2017

No mom would want these, we would have to shave our knee caps. @Nordstrom Topshop Clear Knee Mom Jeans | Nordstrom https://t.co/xZZjTtAMax — Natasha McAdoo (@Natasha_75) March 16, 2017

It’s clear to see, these aren’t the bee’s knees.