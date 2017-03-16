Charity Arcade lets you retro-game for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND, TX — Remember when your mom used to tell you playing video games wasn’t a worthwhile?

Well the guys over at Charity Arcade beg to differ.

Yeah, they’ve invented a new way to kick it on some old school video games to help out great causes.

“I used to buy and sell arcade games and so they’ve always been in the back of my mind,” said founder Gary Bubb. “It’s used primarily to allow non-profits to raise money for their organization by allowing donors to play games that they remember from their past, and if they want to donate they can just donate into the opening in the acrylic glass and they can donate anything they want, dollars or coins, whatever they have.”

Yeah, whether it’s a quarter or a Benjamin, you can fire up the old arcade machine and dominate like you’re back in the eighties!

It’s actually the second charity machine Gary has set up, originally starting with a model train to catch donors eyes, and it continues his trend of trying to invent new way to make giving fun.

“Fundraisers that work benefit the donors and they also make sense for the non-profit where they don’t have to do a lot of work,” Bubb said. “So an arcade game that can just sit there and raise money for them seemed like a good idea.”

So don’t be surprised if you see these machines pop up at charity events all around. So drop your token in and whatever problem that charity is out to fight, help make it Game Over.