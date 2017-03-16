Another one of these manly sip and shops is opening in the DFW

What can prevent a dreadful shopping experience? How about whiskey and excellent customer service?!

Q Fifty One, a Dallas based company known for their customer experience and custom men’s clothing, is expanding their retail brands, Q Clothier and Rye 51, to Fort Worth.

The two stores are connected by a whiskey bar featuring brands including Forth Worth’s TX Whiskey, Pappy Van Winkle and Woodford Reserve.

Who doesn't love to shop and sip whiskey at the same time? #rye51dallas #uptowndallas #texansatplay A post shared by The Duffs (@texansatplay) on Apr 30, 2016 at 1:27pm PDT

Drinks are complementary to all customers.

Since opening its first location in Dallas in 2003, the company has catered to many Dallas athletes including several Dallas Mavericks players, Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman and Cole Hamels.

Each client gets a personal clothier who takes measurements, guides through the fitting process and helps select styles and fabrics.

Custom fit suites from Q Clothier range from $1,095 to $10,00. Custom shirts starting at $160.

Rye 51 sells casual wear.

Our latest release is here, featuring @jersean_. Head to rye51.com to read his story and peruse some all-new Rye 51 products. (And go quickly to get everything in time for Christmas.) A post shared by Rye 51 (@rye51) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:51pm PST

Stores can be found in West Village, Preston Center and soon, Shops at Clearfork.