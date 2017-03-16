2 killed in Fort Worth, home invasion suspected

FORT WORTH – Two men were shot and killed in Fort Worth Wednesday night during a suspected home invasion robbery.

Police say officers were called just before 10 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Finbro Court in southwest Fort Worth; upon arrival, they found a front door kicked in and two men with gunshot wounds, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene; the other died later at a local hospital.

As of Thursday morning, identities of the two men have not been released, nor has information on a suspect.