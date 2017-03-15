Pregnant Texas woman killed by train during photoshoot

A 19-year-old from College Station was killed by a train during a photo shoot.

Fredzania “Zanie” Thompson was being photographed to launch her modeling career when she was hit in Navasota, Texas, a city 60 miles northwest of Houston.

The incident occurred when Thompson was crossing the tracks to avoid an oncoming train, but was was hit by another train going the opposite direction.

Thompson was pronounced dead while being rushed to the hospital.

Her fiancé, Darnell Chatman, 25, said that they had recently found out weeks prior that they were expecting a child.