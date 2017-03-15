One Year Later: Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce tells his story in documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- It was a year ago today that FWPD Officer Matt Pearce was shot in the line of duty.

Fort Worth PD marked the anniversary with a documentary film called "Officer Down: The Matt Pearce Story."

The compelling 30-minute film tells the story of what was a slow day and quickly turned into the most dramatic day of his life. It follows Pearce through a car chase, an on-foot pursuit, a shootout that resulted in multiple gunshot wounds to Pearce, his rescue by fellow officers, and his eventual recovery.

This afternoon, Officer Pearce himself gave an update on his progress.

"It's been a long year," Pearce told reporters. "I say it's been a long year, but it's been a long year and a short year all in the same token. I'm not as healthy as I'd like to be... but in the long run, I guess I'm just glad to be alive."