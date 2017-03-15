Local 11-year-old chef competes on “Chopped Jr.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, TX — Slicing, dicing, tossing, and grilling. Eleven year old Kenzie Mills has been cooking up a storm for almost as long as she’s been walking.

“I started when I was three years old,” Kenzie said. “For Christmas I got an apron and measuring cups and ever since then I love to be in a kitchen.”

Yeah, making meals and putting smiles on people’s faces is what she’s all about.

“That face when someone bites into something and is like ‘this is amazing’,” Kenzie described. “It makes me want to get back in the kitchen and make more food so that they can do that every single night.”

Well, her culinary passion landed her right in the big time spotlight. Wednesday night she’ll be appearing on The Food Network’s “Chopped Jr.”!

“It was like all of the feelings because I was really stressed because I didn’t want to mess up,” Kenzie said of the show experience. “And at the same time I felt confident and relaxed because I was in my field and I was doing what I love.”

Her friends and family are gathering at a local restaurant in Midlothian for a big watch party, and for the evening Kenzie is taking over the joint!

“At Mo and Hari’s I’m going to be the executive chef for tonight,” said Kenzie. “And I planned the entire menu. I’m going to be controlling the entire kitchen.”

Eleven years old and competing on national TV and running a kitchen. Just shows you’re never too young to fire up the stove and “bake” the world by storm.