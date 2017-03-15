Infant dies after babysitter can’t reach 911

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas public safety officials want answers from T-Mobile after a six-month-old boy died Saturday when his babysitter couldn't get a hold of 911 operators.

Brandon Alex's babysitter was reportedly on hold for more than thirty minutes while trying to call 911 multiple times.

City officials say the baby sitter was calling from a T-Mobile device. The child was taken to a hospital -- but did not survive. In a statement released Tuesday, the city confirmed the babysitter did call 911 several times, but also hung up before speaking to a 911 operator. When dispatchers called back, they were not able to reach the babysitter.

Dallas police are still investigating the case.