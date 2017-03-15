Fort Worth Firefighters lend a hand to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- Firefighters everywhere are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Houston Fire Department veteran Captain William "Iron Bill" Dowling has passed away from complications due to injuries sustained from a fire that happened in 2013, where four other fire fighters also died.

Dowling's passing has struck a chord through the entire firefighter community.

So much so, that over 20 different fire departments are going to Houston to lend a hand.

"A lot of fire departments around the state and Oklahoma have offered to come down, man the station, so that our own members can attend their brother's funeral," Sr. Cpt. Ruy Lozano said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is on that list of volunteers to staff Houston's trucks while their colleagues in Houston attend the funeral and pay their respects to their fallen comrade.

"It's just our way of letting them have a chance to grieve, mourn, and pay their respects," Mike Drivdahl said.

The men and women of the Fort Worth FD embarked on their journey, knowing full well that if something were to happen to them in Houston, they won't be covered insurance-wise by the city of Fort Worth.

"It does say something about those people that are going down there. That they're going above and beyond the call of duty for their fellow firefighters down in Houston", Drivdahl said.

"I know from my heart this man would be overwhelmed of everything that's going on," Al Goebel, a longtime friend of Dowling, said.

A community coming together to honor a fallen hero, no matter the cost.

"It makes you feel good to be able to give back to them," Drivdahl said.

Captain Dowling's funeral is on Wednesday, March 15, and is open to the public.