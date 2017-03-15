Fatal shooting of Illinois bank robber caught on camera was justified

**WARNING: Video contains graphic, unedited content; viewer discretion strongly advised.**

ROCKFORD, Ill. – A security officer in Illinois will not face charges for the fatal take down of a bank robber in January. Instead, Metro Enforcement security officer Brian Harrison is being hailed a hero.

Dramatic video shows Harrison on duty at the Alpine Bank in Winnebago County, Illinois when a masked and armed Laurence Turner came in, shot into the ceiling and then toward Harrison, a former Winnebago County deputy.

Bank employees can be seen diving for cover as Harrison takes action, returning fire and fatally shooting Turner, who collapses in the bank’s doorway.

The Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office has ruled Harrison was acting in self-defense and defending the lives of others.

“They are taught generally to shoot center mass in the body. This is a very dynamic, fluid situation and he’s doing what he was trained for 30 years to do and it was eliminate and take care of the threat,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea told WIFR.

Below is the scene as seen from three Alpine Bank security cameras.

