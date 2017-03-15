Dallas mail carrier fired for dumping mail into creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A U.S. postal service employee has been fired for allegedly dumping hundreds of undelivered mail into a Dallas creek.

Resident Don Sutton says he saw a mail truck parked near his home, but left several minutes later without having delivered any mail. That's when Sutton noticed a trail of letters scattered along Cedar Creek.

Dallas city marshals obtained the mail and are investigating the incident as an illegal dumping case. The letter carrier responsible has been identified, but no arrests have been made.