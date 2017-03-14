Where to get free or cheap pizza in DFW for Pi Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DFW - It's Pi Day and our favorite kind of pie is pizza! So we've got some local Pi Day deals that you won't want to miss out on today!

Blaze Pizza is offering pizzas for $3.14 and guests can enter for a chance to win a free pizza by following the company's Facebook page or viewing their Snapchat story.

Your Pie in frisco is selling pizzas, craft beers, and combos for $3.14; and Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is also selling pizza for $314.

And Emporium Pies will give guests a free slice of pizza if you can name Pi up to its 31st digit!