President Trump to let media decide where to donate his salary

Following questions about whether President Donald Trump has donated his paycheck as promised during his campaign, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer asserted during a briefing Monday, “The President’s intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year, and he has kindly asked that you all determine where that goes.”

The “you” is the media. Yep, Trump wants the White House press corps to kindly decide which organizations should receive his donated salary.

“The first thing I’m going to do is tell you that if I’m elected president, I’m accepting no salary, OK?, that’s not a big deal for me,” President Trump said at rally in September 2015.

Trump repeated that promise during his first sit-down interview as president-elect. As President of the United States, he makes $400,000 a year.

“I think his view is he made a pledge to the American people he wants to donate it to charity and he’d love your help to determine where it should go,” Mr Spicer told the press.

The last president to decline a salary John F. Kennedy, who had an abundance of Kennedy inheritance to live on; before him, Herbert Hoover’s family wealth allowed him to lead the country for free. Both donated their presidential pay to charitable organizations.

So far, suggestions include journalism scholarships through the White House Correspondent’s Association.

But you know there will be plenty of suggestions about where Trump’s money should go, both serious and satirical.