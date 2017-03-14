Philadelphia girl says motel knew she was forced to have sex with 1,000 men

Lawyers in Pennsylvania say their client was sexually exploited at a motel for years, alleging the teen girl was a victim of human trafficking who was forced to have sex with more than 1,000 men.

The teen’s lawyers are using Pennsylvania’s human trafficking law to sue the motel where they say their client was sexually exploited, marking the first civil suit under the law since it was enacted in 2014.

The girl, now 17, wants the hotel to pay for what happened to her. The lawsuit demands $50,000 in damages.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the girl managed to escape and reconnect with her family after two years at the motel.

The Inquirer notes that those responsible for trafficking the teen were convicted and sentenced to prison. The motel is well-known to Philadelphia prosecutors as “the epicenter of human trafficking” in the city.