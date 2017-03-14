Former Hurst teacher gets probation for molesting third graders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HURST - A former teacher in Hurst has been sentenced to probation after being charged for molesting several of his students.

Angel Omar Sales was arrested in 2015 after a number of his third-grade students at Bellaire Elementary School reported that he touched them inappropriately, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The 26-year-old denied the charges, saying the girls made the claims because the would not allow them to watch a movie during class.

Sales, 26, was originally charged with two counts of indecency with a child; but now -- he faces five years of deferred-adjudication probation.

