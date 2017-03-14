Father sentenced to 30 years for forcing daughter into postitution

BAYTOWN, TX – A father was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty of aggravated promotion of prostitution for his teen daughter.

Scott Robinson, 46, was convicted of the first-degree felony after his daughter told prosecutors that he forced her into prostitution after he found out she was sexually active.

Robinson would make his daughter offer sex at truck stops near their home in exchange for money. She would have ‘several’ customers a night and he would keep whatever money she made.

First arrested in June 2015 after an undercover investigation by the Houston Child Exploitation Task Force, Robinson was sentenced by state District Judge Brad Hart on March 13. An anonymous tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children linking to an ad escort on BackPage.com lead to Robinson being caught pimping his daughter. She was 16 at the time.

The daughter’s stepmother and and stepbrother are also facing charges for knowing about the incidents. Her stepbrother drove her to appointments with customers.

The girl is now safe.