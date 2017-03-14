Collin County Boy Scouts volunteer accused of exchanging explicit photos with boy online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - A Boy Scouts volunteer and married father of two in Collin County has been arrested and charged with sexual performance by a child.

Keith David Fenstermacher faces a second-degree felony after allegedly convincing a boy he met over the video game Minecraft to exchange nude photos and videos with him, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Reports say Fenstermacher sent up to 40 pictures and videos in return.

The Boy Scouts of America took immediate action and banned Fenstermacher from the organization.

The 47-year-old was released from the Collin County Jail over the weekend after posting bond.