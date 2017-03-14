City comes up with plan for “displaced” HMK residents, but money might be a problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - It's hard to feel at home when you're constantly being pushed out your own front door. That's why a handful of affordable housing residents protested in front of Dallas City Hall on Tuesday.

It's been quite the journey for hundreds of people who rent homes from HMK in West Dallas. Last year, the city demanded the houses be brought up to code. HMK said it might just pull hundreds of houses off the rental market, meaning the residents would have to find some other place.

Months have passed and residents are tired of being left in the dark. They're pushing to stay in West Dallas and for the city to build them brand new homes.

"That's what we're fighting for," explained one protester. "To prevent them from being homeless and displaced from their neighborhoods they've lived in for generations."

While the fight continued outside, inside the city came up with their own plan for the community. They have put this whole displacement dilemma in the hands of CEO of Catholic Charities, David Woodyard.

"Our role in this is going to go back and work with the families in the affected areas," Woodyard explained.

He's expected to take $300,000 in assistance dollars and use it to relocate the tenants to more appropriate housing units.

"My worry is it's not enough and other private donations and concerned people in the community will step up and make more money available."

HMK general manager Khraish Khraish also thinks the amount isn't enough to make "moves" for his tenants.

"In a way, we're happy with the resolution and in a way we're quite disappointed," Khraish told NewsFix.