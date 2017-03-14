Beauty & the beef? Disney’s live animation under fire for ‘gay moment’, Malaysia bans film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- It's not the "fairy tale" we're familiar with -- or at least that's what angry parents are saying about Disney's remake of Beauty and the Beast.

As the live action film prepares for release this week -- the reported "gay moment" has caused an entire country to drop the film from its theaters.

Spoiler alert: That reported gay "moment" is when a man-servant questions his sexuality. But, ever since word got out about the plot-twist, some parents have boycotted the film despite it's PG rating.

One Christian mom went as far as canceling her $6,000 Disney World trip, because of what she believes is a "gay agenda."

That's not quite the ending to this story.

Just days before the premiere, two major Malaysia cinema chains have decided to postpone the film "indefinitely" despite cutting the so-called gay moment out the picture.

The country's censorship board told several sources that "it is only one short scene but it is inappropriate because many children will be watching this movie."

Well, what's supposed to be a "happily ever after" sure is causing a lot of "drama."