Reefer risks? New study says smoking weed can cause heart failure, stroke

ROCKVILLE, MD - A lot of people claim there are health benefits to smoking weed. Well, a new study says there's a downside to getting high that might cause potheads to have a change of heart.

Info gathered from Nationwide Inpatient Sample claims smoking marijuana increases your chances of a stroke by 26%.

We know. Total buzzkill, right?

But, check this out: After weeding out 20 million medical records of patients who checked in with some sort of heart failure or disease --researchers discovered that 316,000 of them had "marijuana use" listed on their charts!

So, maybe the next time you light up, you might want to consider the consequences when you "come down."