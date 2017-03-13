Missing Trophy Club father found dead after boating accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A boater who went missing after a fishing trip with his 2-year-old son has been found dead.

Search crews recovered the body of 38-year-old Matthew Meinert in Denton Creek four days after he disappeared with his son.

The Medical Examiner said Meinert was found six feet underwater, several yards away from where his boat was found.

Officials say Meinert was killed after a boat propeller struck him in the head. His 2-year-old Oliver was found wandering in the woods Tuesday near Grapevine Lake.

Meinert's family and friends created a go fund me page to help support his family during this time.