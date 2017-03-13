Man suing a Fort Worth Dairy Queen for a moldy burger that sent him to the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is suing a Dairy Queen in Fort Worth after the restaurant sold him a moldy burger.

Ralph Bryan says he was admitted to the hospital with severe food poisoning and his medical bill has already cost him up to $20,000.

He is now seeking up to $1,000,000 in damages, claiming financial loss and extreme pain and suffering.

Bryan says the burger was eaten the Dairy Queen at 6700 Bridge St. in Fort Worth. He says he discovered the mold when inspecting the burger after he'd already ingested some.

Dairy Queen had allegedly offered Bryan a coupon to make up for their mistake.