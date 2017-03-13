Hey seniors! Here’s the easiest money you’ll make all year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Hey seniors! And we're talking to the high school version here.

Are you drowning in scholarship applications and essays? Well, you're not going to want to miss this one from the American Fire Sprinkler Association. It's all the money with none of the stress!

"It's eight questions online, and it's an interactive quiz," said AFSA Director of Communications Nicole Duvall. "Each correct answer on our quiz is an entry into our scholarship drawing."

The AFSA makes a living out of making it rain in more ways than one. Teen Vogue just named their scholarship for high school seniors, "the easiest two grand you'll make all year". All you need to do is learn a little bit about fire sprinklers and careers in the field.

"We don't require you to write an essay. We don't require you to build anything," Duvall said. "It's a super 10-minute process that enters you for two thousand dollars."

First and foremost, you better learn that fire sprinklers save lives. Beyond that, you might pick up the fact that there are plenty of career paths in the field of fire sprinklers and pipe fitting.

This scholarship could help change your life with just a few clicks. Just go to the website, read the sections, and answer the questions! It shouldn't take more than 10-15 minutes.

It can't all be easy, though. They average about 70,000 entries each year, so you still have to get lucky to be a winner.

Just remember. You can't win without being in!