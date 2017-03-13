Going gluten-free may increase your risk of diabetes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Nowadays, it seems like a lot of people don't want anything to do with gluten.

Some people do it because it's actually really harmful to their bodies. Others don't eat gluten because they want to trim down their figure.

Well, if you're one of the many who is following this fad because it's the thing to do, then pay attention:

Going gluten-free may increase your risk of Type 2 diabetes.

The new research from Harvard University found that people who limited or avoided gluten in their day to day lives had a 13% higher chance of getting Type 2 diabetes. Out of 200,000 people that were studied over a 30-year time span, 16,000 participants had eventually developed diabetes.

Maybe that gluten-free lifestyle is actually hurting rather than helping you.

So whether you choose to indulge in a wheat-free lifestyle or not, make sure you talk to your doctor, instead of your gluten obsessed friends.