Foreigners weigh in on why they love dating Americans

We love the accents, and hearing something sweet in another language can make us weak in the knees, but we have our own traits that foreigners can’t get enough of when they’re dating Americans.

Our men are low maintenance and direct

Open-mindedness and low maintenance is a trait that foreigners love in our American men. They don’t have to worry about having a competition over the mirror when getting dressed or not knowing where they stand when dating. Does he want a relationship or just sex? He’ll let you know.

We’re more fun

We don’t take ourselves too seriously, do what we want and don’t worry about what others think. Foreigners love that we’re flexible and can easily want to go to a sporting event or put on heels and go out.

Our women are more self-assured

We’re not afraid to flirt or go after someone we like. Foreigners like that we don’t beat around the bush and are positive, but also that we take care of ourselves and put us first.

We’re funnier

Foreigners believe we have a great sense of humor and can take a joke. We know when to take things seriously and/or when to laugh which can make conversations better.

We know we’re sexy

We own our sexiness! We’re confident and will dress the part, flirt and and be assertive when we see someone we like.